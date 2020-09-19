NIIFT Ludhiana starts admission for UG, PG courses

Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) here has started the process for admission to its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The institute is offering courses such as BSc (fashion design knits), BSc (fashion design), BSc (textile design), MSc (garment manufacturing technology), MSc (fashion marketing and management), and two-year master of design (MDes) degree in fashion and textile.

The interested candidates can download the prospectus and apply online at the institute’s official website www.niiftindia.com.

Upon successful completion of the course, the passouts can start their own enterprises in textile, fashion and apparel sectors, or get recruited as design consultants, fashion designers, merchandisers, sourcing and product managers, fashion photographers, and stylists, among others.

The state’s department of industries and commerce established the institute in 1995, comprehending and visualising the need of trained professionals in the arena of textile and garment industry. In 2013, NIIFT got affiliated to Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, for providing degrees to students, steering and supporting in admission procedure, faculty recruitment and training as well as curriculum scheduling and upgrading.

Ludhiana, apart from being a significant textile cluster, is at its fruition in the production of hosiery, knitwear and readymade garments. NIIFT, in August 2008, achieved another milestone, by opening a new centre in Ludhiana, for providing the industry with trained professionals in the fashion business. Since then, NIIFT, Ludhiana has emerged as a premier institute and strives to impart knowledge comparable with international standards. The institute has grown with each passing year adding new courses and continuously evolving strong relations with the garment industry.