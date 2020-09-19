Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / NIIFT Ludhiana starts admission for UG, PG courses

NIIFT Ludhiana starts admission for UG, PG courses

The interested candidates can download the prospectus and apply online at the institute’s official website www.niiftindia.com.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) here has started the process for admission to its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The institute is offering courses such as BSc (fashion design knits), BSc (fashion design), BSc (textile design), MSc (garment manufacturing technology), MSc (fashion marketing and management), and two-year master of design (MDes) degree in fashion and textile.

The interested candidates can download the prospectus and apply online at the institute’s official website www.niiftindia.com.

Upon successful completion of the course, the passouts can start their own enterprises in textile, fashion and apparel sectors, or get recruited as design consultants, fashion designers, merchandisers, sourcing and product managers, fashion photographers, and stylists, among others.

The state’s department of industries and commerce established the institute in 1995, comprehending and visualising the need of trained professionals in the arena of textile and garment industry. In 2013, NIIFT got affiliated to Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, for providing degrees to students, steering and supporting in admission procedure, faculty recruitment and training as well as curriculum scheduling and upgrading.

Ludhiana, apart from being a significant textile cluster, is at its fruition in the production of hosiery, knitwear and readymade garments. NIIFT, in August 2008, achieved another milestone, by opening a new centre in Ludhiana, for providing the industry with trained professionals in the fashion business. Since then, NIIFT, Ludhiana has emerged as a premier institute and strives to impart knowledge comparable with international standards. The institute has grown with each passing year adding new courses and continuously evolving strong relations with the garment industry.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for J&K
Sep 19, 2020 16:08 IST
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Sep 19, 2020 21:04 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation
Sep 19, 2020 21:04 IST
IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 6-10 highlights
Sep 19, 2020 21:03 IST
AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma slams Centre over agriculture bills
Sep 19, 2020 20:59 IST
TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block US ban
Sep 19, 2020 20:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.