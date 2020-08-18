Sections
Nine arrested for participating in a horse-cart race in Greater Noida

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Nine persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly organising and participating in a horse-cart race on National Highway 91 in Dadri in violation of traffic rules.

The police said some motorcycles and three-wheelers were also driving along the two horse-carts and chasing them in the race which was captured on video.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said around 7am the police received information that some people had organised a race involving two horse-carts violating traffic and social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. A number of local people had also gathered at the spot to view the race which also saw the participation of some motorcycles and three-wheelers, he added.

“A police team reached the spot and found two three-wheelers, one Maruti Eeco car and some motorcycles at the sport, while the owners of the horse-carts had escaped with their animal-driven vehicles,” he said.



The police seized the vehicles at the spot and arrested nine persons— Babban, Kasim, Arshad, Sajid, Furqan, Aad Mohammad, Hasan and Yasin, and Shahrukh. All suspects are residents of Ghaziabad, the police said.

Yaqub, a local resident said, “Two horse-carts and some people on motorcycles and three-wheelers raced for about two or three kilometres on the highway, and it was very unsafe for commuters on the road to navigate.”

Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri said the arrested persons claimed that they had only come to watch the race. “We came to know that two horse-carts were involved a race but the owners managed to escape from the spot. We have arrested these nine people because they were also racing with the horse-carts. We have launched a search to arrest the men who were running the horse-carts. We do not know if a bet was also placed in the race,” he said.

The police have registered a case against under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC.

Police said the horse-cart owners have been identified, both are also residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, and will be arrested soon.

