Nine arrested for running a sex racket

The police on Thursday said they arrested nine persons, including six women, from a spa in Sector 14 for their alleged involvement in a sex racket.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the immoral trafficking (prevention) Act at Sector 14 police station.

Two teams of the Gurugram police from Sector 14 and the women’s police station had raided the spa Wednesday evening after a policeman posing as a decoy customer was sent into the establishment, the police said.

“The raid was conducted after we sent a police officer, posing as a decoy customer, to the spa. After he signaled us, we conducted a raid and caught the suspects red-handed,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said.

The ACP said the spa was raided after a deal was stuck with the decoy customer and the payment was made.

Sangwan said the spas’ manager revealed told the police that his sister owned the spa, which had been operational for the last two years. “The owner of the spa is on the run and teams have been formed to arrest her,” he said.

The suspects were produced before the duty magistrate and were sent to judicial custody.