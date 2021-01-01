Nine booked for poisoning Karnal woman over property dispute

Nine people have been booked for allegedly killing a woman by giving her poison in Rahra village of Karnal district, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Nirmala Devi of the same village.

In her complaint, Kamlesh Rani, sister of the victim, alleged that Nirmala was killed as she had a property dispute with the accused.

She claimed that on Wednesday, the accused had gone to take possession of the land and when Nirmala tried to stop them, they fed her poison.

The accused are Himma, Anil, Naresh, Pardeep, Jaibhawan, Jasmer, Suresh, Gurbachan, and Raju.

Assandh police station in-charge Amit Sharma said a case of murder has been registered against nine people and investigation was going on.

He said the body has been handed over to the family members of victim after postmortem.