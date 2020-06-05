Sections
Nine deaths, 182 fresh Covid-19 positive cases in Pune on Friday

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:02 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE The city reported nine deaths and 182 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the count of progressive positive cases to 7,447 and the death toll in the city to 369.

Of the nine deaths reported on Friday, one includes a man from Mumbai. The city also saw 170 people discharged after being declared as cured of the infection, taking the count of such cases to 4,675.

Currently, there are 2,402 active cases in the city, of which 183 are critical patients.

The deaths include five from Sassoon general hospital including a 49-year old female from Mithanagar, Kondhwa, who also suffered from diabetes. She was admitted on June 4 and declared dead the same day.



Another death includes that of an 80-year old female who resided in the Camp area and was admitted on May 26. She was declared dead on June 4. The patient also suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart ailments.

The third deceased from the hospital was a 63-year old female residing at Ghorpadi, she was also suffering from high blood pressure. The patient was admitted on May 30 and declared dead on Friday.

The fourth deceased is a 72-year old female residing at Kondhwa who was also suffering from high blood pressure, heart, and kidney ailments. The patient was admitted on May 28 and declared dead on Friday.

The fifth deceased from the hospital is a 64-year old female residing at Koregaon Park and was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. The patient was admitted on June 2 and declared dead on Friday.

The other deceased included a 61-year old male residing at New Nana peth who was also suffering from renal failure with severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Covid-19 pneumonia. The patient was admitted at Ruby Hall on May 14 and was declared dead on Friday.

Another death was of a 78-year old male reported from the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, the patient was admitted at the hospital on June 1 and declared dead on Friday. He was a resident of Laxmi nagar and also suffered from hypertension and Parkinson’s disease.

A second death from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital was reported on Friday of a 45-year old male residing at Kondhwa Khurd. The patient was admitted to the hospital on May 29 and declared dead on Friday. The patient also suffered from diabetes and MODS with Covid-19 positive and LRTI.

A resident of Santacruz, Mumbai was also reported dead from Noble hospital in Hadapsar. The 74-year old patient was admitted on May 29 and was declared dead on June 4. The patient was reported dead due to Covid-19 positive pneumonia with ARDS, MODS, hypertension, and IHD.

