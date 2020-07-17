Nine deaths, 295 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Punjab on Thursday reported nine deaths and 295 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the state’s positive cases tally has reached 9,094 and death toll at 230, according to the media bulletin released by the government.

A 55-year-old man died, while 57 people tested positive in Ludhiana. A resident of Jagirpur village on Rahon Road died in Government Rajindra Hospital,Patiala, stated civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga. The positive patients include three policemen and to healthcare worker.

A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Fazilka, who was tested positive Covid-19, died in Faridkot during treatment. She was married in Ferozepur but was staying with her parents at Boor Wala village in Jalalabad subdivision during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, 47 people, including 14 defence personnel, tested positive in three districts of south Malwa region.

Nine jawans are from Bathinda cantonment whereas five BSF personnel were tested positive in Fazilka.

In Ferozepur, nine people contracted the virus.

A total of 16 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Moga. Eight persons, including a nurse of Faridkot Medical College, tested positive

A 65-year-old woman from Kapurthala died at civil hospital in Jalandhar while three others tested positive for covid-19 in the district.

Two Covid-19 patients, one each from Amritsar Gurdaspur, died of the disease at government medical college and hospital on Thursday. The district also reported 23 fresh cases on Thursday.

Nine fresh cases were reported from Gurdaspur district.

A total of 34 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar and 30 in Patiala.

Of the Positive patients in the district, 15 are from Patiala city, six from Samana, three from Rajpura, one from Nabha and five from villages across the district.

Meanwhile, Mohali saw 16 fresh Covid cases, taking the district’s tally to 472.