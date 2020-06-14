Nine deaths and 320 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune

PUNE The city reported nine deaths and 320 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. This takes the death toll in the city to 448 and the count of progressive positive cases to 9,656.

The total number of patients discharged on Sunday after being declared cured was 123, taking the count of such cases to 6,210.

Of the 2,998 still in the hospital, 203 are critical patients. The total number of samples tested so far in the city is 71,425 of which 213 were collected on Sunday; the results of 1,132 tests are awaited.

Four deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital which includes a 60-year old male from Jambhulkar chowk who was admitted on June 4 and declared dead on June 13. The person also suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 75-year old male residing at Kothrud was declared dead on Sunday after being admitted on May 29. The cause of death is diabetes, hypertension, Ischemic heart disease (IHD), and sudden cardiac arrest.

The third death from the hospital is that of a 59-year old male residing at Mangalwar peth. The patient was admitted on June 9 and declared dead on Sunday. The cause of death is said to be diabetes and hypertension.

The fourth death is that of a 55-year old male residing at Gultekdi, who was admitted to the hospital on June 7 and died on Sunday. The person also suffered from diabetes, portal hypertension, pancreatitis, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis.

Three deaths were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, including that of a 74-year old female residing at Pandavnagar, admitted on June 10 and declared dead on Saturday. The patient also suffered from hypoxic respiratory failure.

The second death from the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital includes a 79-year old male from Baner. He was admitted on June 6 and declared dead on Saturday and was also suffering from multiple myeloma.

The third death from the hospital is that of a 36-year old male from Model colony. He was admitted on June 2 and declared dead on Sunday. The person also suffered from hypertension.

A 76-year old male from Bibvewadi who was admitted on June 4 to the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital was declared dead on Saturday The patient died due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

Another 67-year old male from Kondhwa was declared dead from KEM hospital. The patient was admitted on June 7 and declared dead on Sunday. The patient also suffered from ARDS and MODS.