Nine injured and 20 arrested as two groups clash over discharge of drain water in fields

Greater Noida:

As many as nine people, including three women, were injured on Monday when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in the Jarcha area over the discharge of drain water in fields. Twenty people were also arrested, the police said.

The incident was reported around 8am from Upralsi village under Jarcha police jurisdiction. According to police officials, there was tension among two factions of the villagers from different communities over the discharge of drain water in the fields in the area.

“One of them alleged that the other party was being careless with the discharge which was destroying their fields. They also alleged that the other community people’s cattle were also destroying their produce. Because of this there was a skirmish on Sunday evening when two families clashed and four people were arrested in this regard,” said Anil Rajput, station house officer, Jarcha police station.

He said that with local public and police intervention, the matter was resolved.

However, on Monday morning, the two communities clashed again pelting stones at each other, in which nine people, including three women, were injured. The officials said that the injured were taken for treatment and eight people have already been discharged while one person is still undergoing treatment.

“In connection with this, a total of 20 people have been arrested while police are taking necessary suo motu action. The situation is under control and more people will be apprehended,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3.

While 13 of the arrested people are from one community, seven are from the another, the police said.

A case was registered at the Jarcha police station against the suspects under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.