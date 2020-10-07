Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Nine injured as CNG tanker in Bhubaneswar filling station catches fire

Nine injured as CNG tanker in Bhubaneswar filling station catches fire

Police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said the explosion and the fire were so massive that they damaged several buildings nearby

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:10 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Representational Photo.

Nine people were injured after a compressed natural gas tank at a petrol pump near the Governor House in Bhubaneswar caught fire and triggered an explosion on Wednesday.

Police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said the explosion and the fire were so massive that they damaged several buildings nearby. “It took us over two hours to control the fire. Many people who were injured also received injuries due to flying debris. Luckily, a bigger disaster was averted as two underground petrol and diesel tanks did not catch fire,” said Sarangi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free treatment for the injured.

An eyewitness, who had queued up at the pump to refill his bike, said it felt as if a massive earthquake had hit before the explosion. “All that I could do was to run for my life. The sound was so intense that I am unable to hear properly for over two hours after the blast.”

Several window panes of the Governor’s House were also broken. People living in houses in the vicinity too reported broken windows and falling debris. The impact of the explosion was felt within three km radius of the pump.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Oct 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Oct 07, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

Gold plunges Rs 694; silver up Rs 126
Oct 07, 2020 16:47 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sahni-led VIP formally joins NDA, to contest on 11 seats
Oct 07, 2020 16:45 IST
Canadian entrepreneur advocates for ruthlessness and resourcefulness
Oct 07, 2020 16:44 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: CSK eye third win against KKR
Oct 07, 2020 16:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.