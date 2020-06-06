Sections
Home / Cities / Nine killed as SUV collides with truck in UP’s Pratapgarh

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

The lone survivor, Banti Paswan, was rushed to Lucknow for treatment. Locals said the truck driver managed to flee the spot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nine people, including three women and two kids, were killed when the SUV in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck near Wazidpur village under Nawabganj police limits of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Of the group, only one person survived with serious injuries.

Pratapgarh superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Singh said the accident occurred around 5.30am while the victims were on their way to Bhojpur, Bihar, from Rajasthan.

The lone survivor, Banti Paswan, was rushed to Lucknow for treatment. Locals said the truck driver managed to flee the spot.

Four among the dead were identified as Chitranjan Kumar, 30, his wife Bindu, 29, daughter Komal, 12, and Surya Dayal—all residents of Mewat in Haryana.



Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed condolence to the families and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

