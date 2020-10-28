Nine killed in separate road mishaps in Haryana

The mangled remains of the truck that met with an accident in Haryana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Nine people were killed in three separate road accidents in Kurukshetra, Karnal and Jhajjar districts of Haryana on Wednesday.

In the first incident, three youths from Delhi were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after their car met with an accident on NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district in the wee hours, police said. The deceased are Chirag,22, of Vasant Kunj and Shantanu, 23, and Munish, 21, of Mahipalpur in Delhi. Their friends Munish,22, and Jatin, 21, who also belong to Delhi have been hospitalised.

The deceased were MBA students and were on their way to Shimla. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital at Shahbad. However, three of them were declared brought dead and the condition of the other two is said to be stable.

Devender Singh, in-charge of Shahbad police station, said a commuter Ramandeep Singh had filed the complaint about the accident. “According to him, an unknown vehicle hit the car from the rear and it lost control, thereby, hitting a canter coming from the opposite direction after crossing the road divider,” he said.

The SHO said an FIR has been registered against driver of the unknown vehicle under Sections 304A, 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code. He said the bodies have been handed over to the family after postmortem.

Three from Himachal crushed to death in Karnal

In another incident, three people, including a minor, were crushed to death by a speeding truck while they were replacing a tyre of their pick up near Ramba village on the Indri-Karnal road in the morning.

The deceased are Yuvraj,14, Anil,28, and driver Arun,27, all residents of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. Police officials said they were on their way to Narela mandi from Himachal to sell tomatoes. The accident took place at around 5:00am while they were replacing a punctured tyre of their parked vehicle along the roadside and a truck carrying construction material crushed them to death.

They were rushed to the civil hospital in Karnal, where the doctors declared them brought dead.Ramba police post in-charge Manish Kumar said a case has been registered against the unknown truck driver under relevant sections and the truck has been taken into possession. He said the bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem.

Three dead, 10 hurt in bus-truck collision

Three people were killed and 10 others were injured in a head-on collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a truck near Jhajjar’s Nauganva village in the wee hours, police said.

The deceased are truck driver Manjit of Birdhana village, bus driver Sanjeet and a passenger who is yet to be identified. The critically injured are Geeta, Raju, Vishal and Ankur. They are undergoing treatment at the PGIMS in Rohtak.

A police spokesman said the incident took place at around 5:30 am when the bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Bahujhholari village. “The truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus near Patuvaas canal, leaving the bus driver and a passenger dead on the spot,” the spokesman said. No case has been registered so far.