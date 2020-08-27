Nine more Aravalli farmhouse face bulldozer action, Gurugram DC to submit report in SC

Gurugram

The Gurugram district administration will submit a report in the matter of illegal construction of farmhouses in Bandhwari village of Aravallis to the Supreme Court after collecting action taken reports from the department of town and country planning, MCG, forest, mining and pollution department. The deputy commissioner will file a combined report as per the directions of Haryana chief secretary who took a review meeting in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a joint team of MCG Gurugram and DTCP had demolished nine farmhouses, boundary walls and internal roads that had been constructed without permission from the authorities.

Vinay Pratap Singh, municipal commissioner, said that a joint team demolished the illegal structures and process has been initiated as per rules to register an FIR against those who developed farmhouses without authorisation. “A review meeting in this matter was taken by the chief secretary on Thursday in which it was decided that the deputy commissioner will file an action taken report in the supreme Court. The action taken report will be collected from the forest, mining, MCG, DTCP and other departments. A criminal complaint against the accused will be lodged by the department of town and country planning,” said Singh.

He further said that action was initiated by MCG against violations under its rules for construction without permission while DTCP also took action as applicable under controlled areas. “A criminal complaint against the accused would also be lodged in this regard for violations pertaining to mining department, pollution department and others,” he said.

Singh said that based on the recommendations of forest department, work will be carried out to restore the natural character of the area.