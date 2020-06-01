Nine more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, count mounts to 340

Sections
Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Nine more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 340.

At present, active cases in the state stand at 213.

Four cases were reported from Chamba, two from Solan and one each from Hamirpur, Mandi and Una.

Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said a 29-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and a youth aged 18 have tested positive for the virus. “The woman returned from Delhi while the two men had travelled back from Tamil Nadu.



They were under institutional quarantine,” he said.

One more person tested positive late evening. His travel history is being traced, he added.

Two cases have been reported from Ramshaher of Nalagarh sub-division in Solan district. “They had returned to Nalagarh last month and were under institutional quarantine, where their first samples had tested negative for Covid-19. However, their second samples tested positive on Monday,” said medical officer health, Solan, Dr NK Gupta.

A Mumbai-returned man has also tested positive in Sundernagar of Mandi. He was under institutional quarantine. Besides, one person has tested positive in Hamirpur district. He had returned from Delhi on May 29 and was institutionally quarantined. One case was reported from Una.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in Covid cases since May 4 with 300 people testing positive for the virus. So far, the state’s tally is 340 cases with five fatalities, including three men and two women.

More than 90% of the cases reported since May 4 are those who returned to HP from other states.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 112 cases followed by Kangra with 87 cases. A total of 39 cases have been reported in Una, 32 in Solan, 24 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 13 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and two in Kullu.

So far, 118 people have recovered in the state.

