Nine-year-old boy mowed down by speeding tractor in Ambala

The boy was on his way on a bicycle when the tractor him and ran over him.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A speeding tractor crushed a nine-year-old boy to death in Ambala’s Machhonda village on Friday.

The victim, Himanshu, a student of Class 4, was on his way on a bicycle when a tractor-trolley hit him and ran over him, killing him on the spot.

In his complaint to the police, Rajesh, a gol gappa vendor and resident of Chander Puri Colony of the village, said his son had left home around 9.15am, but didn’t return. Later, he got to know that Himanshu was mowed down by a tractor-trolley. He alleged the tractor driver was speeding and fled the spot after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind.

Ambala station in-charge Devender Singh said the unidentified tractor driver had been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have impounded the vehicle and will arrest the driver soon,” he added.

The victim is survived by his parents and three brothers.

