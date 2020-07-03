NIOS postpones Class 10, 12 exams until further notice

Sections
Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:54 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) postponed its secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) examinations owing to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

In a notice issued on its official website on Thursday evening, NIOS said that the exams, which were scheduled to be held between July 17 and August 13, stand postponed until further orders. Details on the revised schedule will be declared by NIOS at a later date.

On June 30, the board had announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams for children with special needs this year. These students would have to submit assignments for at least two modules of 40 marks each, which is a mandatory theory component for the examinations.

Parents said that the circular released on Thursday only added to the confusion and anxiety among students.



“The board needs to come up with a comprehensive set of guidelines for all students with clarity on what the marking scheme and exams are going to be like instead of coming up with separate circulars which have no details,” said a parent from Andheri.

Several parents of special needs students have requested the cancellation of examinations and assessments citing additional burden on such students many of whom are set to appear for a few of their papers in the October session of the examination.

