Sections
Home / Cities / NIPER registrar issues gag order after news report on coronavirus research

NIPER registrar issues gag order after news report on coronavirus research

The faculty members are now alleging that such bans do not work and instead lead to staff speaking off the record

Updated: May 06, 2020 20:06 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

The officiating registrar of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, has for the first time issued a gag order on all faculty, staff members, officers, banning them from speaking to the media.

The orders were issued after a news report titled ‘Mohali’s NIPER focusing on cutting-edge Covid-19 research’ was published that talked about NIPER’s maiden research into identifying drugs to treat coronavirus.

The faculty members are now alleging that such bans do not work and instead lead to staff speaking off the record.

In the order, registrar Jitender Kumar Chandel stated, “It is reiterated that the administrative and research documents/correspondence, proposals, etc, are held by the respective employees/departments in fiduciary capacity and strictly ‘need to know basis’ and are not required to be divulged/shared/disclosed to any unauthorised person/publication orally, visually or by written communication. The employees are strictly advised not to interact with media persons unless authorised by the competent authority. Any laxity with regards to the directions will be seriously viewed and will invite action as per rules.”



Even after repeated calls and messages, registrar Chandel did not respond to questions.

A senior faculty member on the condition of anonymity said the gag orders clearly reflected insecurity among the management of NIPER. These undemocratic means were being used to curb criticism against the Institute, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
May 06, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown hits college affiliation work at Panjab University
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Good news: After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
CR transports 1 lakh masks from Mumbai to Telangana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Elon Musk names his newborn X Æ A-12. Tweeple can’t keep calm
May 06, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.