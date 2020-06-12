NIRF 2020: PGIMER second best after AIIMS for third year in a row

The Post Graduate of Medical Education and Research retained its second ranking for the third year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework listing. (HT Photo)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has, for the third consecutive year, been ranked second after Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in the medical category by the human resource development ministry.

Among the first entrants, city’s Government Medical College and Hospital,Sector 32, has ranked 25th.

Christian Medical College, Vellore, ranked third in the listings in which 118 institutes competed for excellence.

PGIMER scored 80.06 points overall out of 100, improving by two points from last year.Its graduation outcome parameter increased by 10 points; perception category by seven points; outreach and inclusivity by four points and teaching, learning and resources by three points.

Loses points for research

However, the institute did not do so well in research and professional practice as its score decreased by two points. Its outreach and inclusivity score too went down by four points.

On the other hand, AIIMS maintained its top marks with a score of 90. 69; managing 100% in the perception category, the parameter on which PGIMER has been lagging.

Meanwhile, responding to the rankings, a PGIMER press release on Thursday attributed the reason for the good showing to the combined team efforts of its faculty and staff under the leadership of Prof Jagat Ram, director.

“The Central government has always been supportive and helpful for the betterment of the institute,” Dr Jagat Ram said.

“Though it was difficult for the faculty to maintain a balance between research, teaching and patient care, they have been doing a wonderful job and we hope to improve in all the parameters,” he added.