NMMC conducts 59K antigen test in a month

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:04 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has conducted more than 59,000 rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 in the past one month. The civic authority started conducting rapid antigen tests from July 16 under its mission Break the Chain and has set up 22 testing centres since.

In addition, 34 mobile antigen testing vans and six public awareness vehicles have been deployed to go to housing societies in different parts of the city under Mission Zero Navi Mumbai.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “In a month (till August 16), we have managed to conduct 51,323 antigen tests, of which 6,629 came positive. The testing number has increased further to 59791 on August 18. Since August 10, we have covered 69 housing societies and tested 6,999 people. Of them, 325 have tested positive.”

Under this initiative, residents who test negative but show symptoms of Covid-19 have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test, which gives the result in 24 hours.



NMMC has also increased the number of RT-PCR test with the state-of-the-art testing lab in Nerul which can conduct 1,000 tests a day.

Bangar said, “Since the start of our lab earlier this month, 3,257 RT-PCR tests have been conducted there, of which 865 came positive. We are targeting high-risk contacts of positive patients, senior citizens and those with comorbidities. Until their test results come, they are kept in isolation. The increased testing is certainly helping us in early identification, isolation and treatment; thereby bringing down fatalities. We appeal to residents to continue to cooperate with us to ensure Navi Mumbai is free of the pandemic.”

