NMMC sends notice to 10 hospitals for inflated bills

A day after issuing strict orders to private hospitals in the city to adhere to the government norms on charging Covid patients, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has issued show-cause notices to 10 hospitals for allegedly overcharging patients.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had instructed hospitals in the city to follow the government order issued on May 21, with respect to the billing of medical equipment and service.

“I have issued a detailed order on the conduct of private and charitable hospitals, to ensure that no one is denied treatment, and that hospital expenses are regulated as per the government norms. The nodal officers will personally monitor it. Earlier too, hospitals were given instructions to ensure that patients are not fleeced,” said Bangar.

He said that the civic body has received several complaints of some hospitals charging unreasonable amounts to Covid patients. “A special audit committee led by the additional municipal commissioner has investigated the complaints. Following the investigations, prima facie, 10 private hospitals have been found to be at fault. Hence, I have issued show-cause notices to them,” said the civic chief.

He went on to state that the corporation would not tolerate misconduct in any hospital.

“If anyone has any complaint, they should approach us and our special audit committee will give its decision within 24 hours,” Bangar said, adding, “We shall continue to take strict action against those violating the norms and causing hardship to patients.”