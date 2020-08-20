NMMC sets up 135 artificial ponds for Ganesh idol immersion

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has constructed artificial ponds in every ward in its jurisdiction for immersion of Ganesh idols during the upcoming Ganeshotsav festivities. A total of 135 artificial ponds have been constructed in the city. Navi Mumbai has 23 traditional immersion spots, including 14 holding ponds.

Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner said, “Taking into account the Covid pandemic this year, we have constructed six times more artificial immersion ponds in the city. The 135 additional immersion spots will help prevent crowding in any area and social distancing will be easy to maintain. The locations of the artificial ponds will be publicised through hoardings in the respective wards. They will also be on social media through WhatsApp, NMMC website, Facebook, Twitter, etc.”

In the case of containment zones, civic officials will collect the Ganpati idols from the residents at the gate of the containment zone. They will be then immersed as per the religious rites.