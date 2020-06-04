Sections
NMMC shifts 480 people to safer places

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:07 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

As Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibag, around 45km from Panvel, around 455 people living in Airoli, Belapur, Nerul and Turbhe were shifted to safer locations.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) shifted those who are staying hutments and chawls to nearby schools. Mahendra Konde, public relations officer of NMMC, said, “Another 25 people, who used to work in a circus and got stuck in the city during the lockdown, have also been shifted.”

A huge tree fell on six houses at Sector 2 in Nerul. No one was injured. A total of 33 tree falls were reported from NMMC areas and 20 trees fell in Panvel. Uran, which is 21km away from Panvel, was the worst-affected by the cyclone.

The asbestos roof of many houses were blown away by strong winds. Residents whose houses were not damaged gave them shelter.



Devendra Patil, 46, an Uran resident, said, “The asbestos roof of my house was blown away by the wind. I have an eight-month-old baby. My neighbour Sumit Jadhav took us to his house. We will stay here until my house is repaired.”

Another resident from Uran market area who had ailing parents was also given shelter by their neighbour. “My neighbour Mahendra Gaikar has aged parents living with him. When we saw his house was damaged, we asked them to stay in our house till he repairs his home,” said Shubham Nimbalkar, 50, Uran resident.

