NMMC to seek MCZMA, Maharashtra forest department permissions to clean holding ponds in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected the holding ponds in the city on Sunday to explore ways to maintain their cleanliness. Holding ponds are vital for the city as they prevent it from being flooded in the monsoon. The commissioner has asked Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials to prepare proposals to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and the mangroves cell of the forest department, for requisite permissions with regards to silt removal and mangrove maintenance.

Bangar, along with city engineer Surendra Patil, inspected the holding ponds at Sector 12 in CBD Belapur and the Sector 8 in Vashi.

While developing the city, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) had constructed 11 holding ponds node wise, based on Dutch technology. , As the city is located below sea level, during high tide in the Vashi creek, water naturally flows into the holding ponds, preventing waterlogging in the nodes. They also help collect water from the nodes, that is then pumped backed into the creek.

The civic body has been unable to take up the cleaning of these ponds due to growth of mangroves in the area. A host of public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) on the issue. HC has ordered a freeze on the destruction of mangroves in the state.

Recently, HC has issued a notice to NMMC on the cleaning of the ponds, following a PIL filed by former corporator Dr Jayaji Nath. “NMMC needs to take serious and quick action in the matter. The situation is getting dangerous in the city. It can no longer shed its responsibility citing court orders,” said Nath.

Lack of cleaning of the ponds over the years has led to accumulation of silt, reducing their water-holding capacity. During heavy rains coupled with high tide, there have been instances of some areas of the city getting flooded, with holding ponds overflowing.

“I studied the issue in detail and have asked my officials to immediately prepare a proposal to remove the silt from the holding ponds to increase their water-holding capacity,” said Bangar.

“I have also asked for a proposal to be prepared seeking solutions to the mangrove growth in the ponds from the MCZMA and the mangroves cell of the forest department,” the civic chief added.

“During high tide, when it rains, additional water is pumped into the holding ponds. The pump house structures in CBD Belapur and Vashi are over 30 years old. I have asked for a tender process to be initiated for new state-of-the-art pump houses at both locations,” Bangar said.

The NMMC chief has also asked for a proposal to be prepared for an express feeder so that no power failure issues are faced during pumping of additional water in monsoon. “Strict instructions have also been given to ensure that there is no encroachment at the pump house area,” he added.

Social worker Nitin Kandhari said that the ponds are in desperate need of maintenance. “There has been no cleaning undertaken of the ponds, which receives silt and other waste from the creek, despite years having passed since they were handed over to NMMC by Cidco. This has resulted in natural growth of mangroves in the ponds,” he said. “However, since the issue of cleaning the mangroves is sub-judice in the HC, the matter has been stuck for years.”