No Amritsar in expressway a fraud on residents: Punjab MP Aujla

Local MP Gurjit Singh Aujla on Thursday claimed that the clarifications by Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla did not mean anything, as Amritsar had been excluded from the Rs 60,000 crore Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project.

Both Harsimrat and Singla have claimed that Amritsar will be connected with the expressway by a 65-km stretch of ‘Access Controlled Highway’ from Kartarpur town near Jalandhar. The ministry’s website does not have the city’s name. “This stretch was announced separately many years ago. It will not provide any extra advantage, as it will be laid along existing NH-1. Changing the plan by excluding the Amritsar district is a big fraud on residents, which will not be tolerated. I am ready to make any kind of sacrifice for this sacred city ,” he said.