Sections
Home / Cities / No Amritsar in expressway a fraud on residents: Punjab MP Aujla

No Amritsar in expressway a fraud on residents: Punjab MP Aujla

MP rejects clarifications of state PWD minister Singla that Amritsar will be connected to the expressway by a separate highway

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Local MP Gurjit Singh Aujla on Thursday claimed that the clarifications by Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla did not mean anything, as Amritsar had been excluded from the Rs 60,000 crore Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project.

Both Harsimrat and Singla have claimed that Amritsar will be connected with the expressway by a 65-km stretch of ‘Access Controlled Highway’ from Kartarpur town near Jalandhar. The ministry’s website does not have the city’s name. “This stretch was announced separately many years ago. It will not provide any extra advantage, as it will be laid along existing NH-1. Changing the plan by excluding the Amritsar district is a big fraud on residents, which will not be tolerated. I am ready to make any kind of sacrifice for this sacred city ,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

Lockdown blues: Private sports academies in Chandigarh struggle to cope with no income scenario
May 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Inmates, staff quarantined as Chandigarh shelter home’s sweeper tests positive
May 01, 2020 01:26 IST
Business hit, CITCO seeks ₹16cr from Chandigarh admn for salaries, bills
May 01, 2020 01:18 IST
Petition filed in HC to direct Governor to nominate Thackeray as MLC within three days
May 01, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.