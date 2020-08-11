Sections
No antigen test despite fever? Kalyan private doctors may face legal action

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has decided to take legal action against private doctors who do not recommend antigen tests for patients...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:45 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has decided to take legal action against private doctors who do not recommend antigen tests for patients suffering from fever.

In a notice issued by the civic body chief, Suryavanshi said that if doctors do not ask patients to undergo antigen tests, it would lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases and even more deaths, owing to lack of timely treatment.

“We received some complaints about private doctors who are not sending their patients for antigen tests. This will be considered a serious breach of directions and the doctors will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

According to Panpatil, many patients end up taking various other tests on falling ill but do not undergo the Covid test as doctors do not direct them for it. “Later, when patients’ health deteriorates, they are categorised as suspected Covid patients. All of this delays their treatment,” she said.



According to doctors, patients do not wish to take the antigen tests.

“If required, we do ask patients to get the tests. But they want to take the medicines for fever and recover at home. However, now with the civic body’s clear directions, we will follow-up with the patients to ensure that they get the tests without fail,” a doctor from Kalyan’s Khadakpada area said.

