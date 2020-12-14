Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / No bills from 24x7 water meters... for now: water dept chief

No bills from 24x7 water meters... for now: water dept chief

PUNE Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, sought to assuage elected members, who were representing the complaints and worries of citizens as regards water...

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:27 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, sought to assuage elected members, who were representing the complaints and worries of citizens as regards water metres being installed in housing societies.

These metres, common for all flats in a given housing society, have drawn much flak from residents, who are worried about how the water bills, under the PMC’s 24x7 water scheme, are going to be calculated.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar on Monday said, “It is true that there is some miscommunication about the scheme. But, we will ensure citizens would get proper information. PMC will not apply bills as per the metres in the initial stages of the scheme.”

Corporators Dilip Vede Patil, Rajabhau Barate, Vrushali Jadhav, Manjushree Khardekar and Vasanti Choudhari were at the meeting.

Barate and Vedepatial said, “Many housing societies are not ready to give permission for installation of the meters. The administration must ensure that they brief society members about the scheme and that the PMC does not start billing immediately.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
by Zia Haq | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

Terry Kay, author of ‘To Dance With the White Dog,’ dies
by Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
40 citizen groups want civic chief to host public discussions on planned projects
by HT Correspondent
No bills from 24x7 water meters... for now: water dept chief
by Abhay Khairnar
Seven held for kidnap and murder of a man over financial dispute
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.