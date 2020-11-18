Sections
No Chhath Puja at public places in Panchkula

The DC has directed the MC commissioner to spread awareness and place hoardings informing people about the decision

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Members of the Chhath Puja Samiti had requested for permission to celebrate Chhath Puja, which is on November 20-21, at Sector 21, Kaushalya river, Ghaggar river, and other public places. (HT FILE)

Keeping in mind the increasing rate of positive cases of Covid-19, the deputy commissioner of Panchkula has denied permission to celebrate Chath Puja at the Ghaggar river or any other public place in the district.

A press statement issued by the district information and public relations office, Panchkula, stated that “on November 13, members of the Chhath Puja Samiti had requested for permission to celebrate Chhath Puja, which is on November 20-21, at Sector 21, Kaushalya river, Ghaggar river, and other public places.”

Following this, a meeting was held by DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja along with officials from the health department. Ahuja was informed that up to 25,000 people were expected to celebrate the festival, and permission could not be given for a gathering of such large numbers.

“It was decided that no permission will be given to celebrate the festival in public places, but people can celebrate at their own places,” it was added.

The DC has directed the MC commissioner to spread awareness and place hoardings informing people about the decision, and the deputy commissioner of police was directed to ensure police presence at public places on the days of the festival.

