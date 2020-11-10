Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / No conversion charges if manufacturing units shift to hi-tech and services sectors in Delhi

No conversion charges if manufacturing units shift to hi-tech and services sectors in Delhi

New Delhi: Manufacturing units in Delhi’s industrial areas will not have to pay conversion charges if they decide to switch over to the hi-tech and services sectors,...

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Manufacturing units in Delhi’s industrial areas will not have to pay conversion charges if they decide to switch over to the hi-tech and services sectors, industries minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Jain said if entrepreneurs wants to change their industry, they will not be charged a conversion fee as the Delhi government has decided to waive it off.

“We are not removing the old industries, we are just making them shift to hi-tech services. Second, we have increased the floor area ratio (FAR) of certain industrial plots irrespective of their sizes. The new FAR has been approved as per industrial standards,” Jain said in a meeting with representatives of industrial associations.

Sanjay Vig, general secretary of the Industrial Area of Mangolpuri, said this will reverse the traditional trend for the industries in Delhi. “It will cut down industrial and labour cost, generate employment and prove to be a positive development for the industries in Delhi,” he said.



According to a recent notification issued by the government, only hi-tech and service industries will be allowed to operate in new industrial areas in Delhi. The old manufacturing industries have the option to switch to the hi-tech and service sector.

“As per amendments to the Master Plan 2021, hi-tech industries will be set up in the new industrial areas, something that we were trying for the past four years,” Jain said.

The old industrial areas will have the option to shift to new sectors, including computer hardware and software industries, offices of lawyers, media and chartered accountants, IT-enabled services, internet and e-mail providers, and call centres.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:16 IST
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
Nov 10, 2020 22:17 IST
IPL 2020 final live: Suryakumar’s run out gives DC a chance
Nov 10, 2020 22:16 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Nov 10, 2020 22:15 IST
22-year-old man booked for rape of minor wife
Nov 10, 2020 22:18 IST
Brand Yogi gets a boost as BJP warms up for 2022 UP elections with bypoll sweep
Nov 10, 2020 21:59 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Nov 10, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.