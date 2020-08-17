No Covid-19 fatality in GB Nagar after August 1

NOIDA Gautam Budh Nagar has not reported any death due to Covid-19 in the past 16 days, bringing down the mortality rate to 0.66% on Monday. The district’s fatality rate on August 2 was 0.79%, according to the state’s Covid data.

However, as many as 1,113 new positive cases have been detected in the district from August 2 to August 17. The last time when GB Nagar had reported Covid-related death was August 1.

The recovery rate has also improved in the district, as it has gone up to 86.96% (August 17) from 82.89% on August 2.

According to an analysis of the Covid data, GB Nagar (with 43 deaths) has the lowest mortality rate among the districts having more than 2,000 cases across the state. Among such districts, Deoria tops with 4.66% fatality rate, followed by Balia (4.26%), Kanpur (2.94%), Meerut (2.79%), Jhansi (2.75%), Varanasi (2.17%), Bareilly (1.96%), Prayagraj (1.84%), Gorakhpur (1.59%) and Lucknow (1.24%). Among all 75 districts in the state, GB Nagar stands at 69th position in terms of the fatality rate.

In terms of Covid-related deaths (till Monday), Kanpur leads with 309 deaths, followed by Lucknow (217), Varanasi (125), Meerut (123), Agra (104) and Prayagraj (102), the data shows.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said the district administration is leaving no stone unturned to check the case fatality ratio (better known as mortality rate) and increase the recovery rate. “Our district has lowest mortality rate among all the districts in the state, which has more than 5,000 cases. It is mainly because of aggressive testing and early detection, coupled with quick isolation and effective treatment protocol. Not only that, our teams of doctors, sometimes, assert to keep Covid-19 patients having co-morbidities in hospitals rather than providing them home isolation. It might appear rude to those patients, but the fact is that we can’t take chances with people’s lives,” he said.

Echoing similar views, district’s chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that early testing of the symptomatic patients and organizing health camps in different localities for identifying the patients with co-morbidities and influenza like symptoms are the main reasons of downward trend of mortality rate and active cases.

“Focussing on critical age groups and patients with co-morbidities has resulted in low fatality rate and more recoveries. Also, our doctors at different Covid-19 facilities are doing exemplary job in treatment of the infected people,” he said.

Dr Vivek Gupta, head of micropathology in Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, said that early detection of cases and timely treatment of patients have helped reduce the mortality rate. “If my observation in the laboratory is any indication, the cases are on receding trend in the district. And, since the patients with other ailments are being tracked on time, the mortality rate has to go down,” he said.