No Covid death in Ludhiana for the second time in a week

For the second time in the past three days, Ludhiana reported no death due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

The district’s death toll currently stands at 827. October has recorded 86 deaths so far, compared to 330 in September and 323 in August, indicating a drop in the daily death rate.

In the last seven days, nine people succumbed to the virus, a considerable decline from September when nine and above used to be the daily average.

Even in the first week of October, 47 deaths were reported, while the number came down to 21 the next week, and further to 16 in the week ending on October 21.

Meanwhile, as many as 77 Ludhiana residents tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the case tally to 19,967. With 18,879 recoveries, only 258 cases remain active. Also, 48 people were asked to observe home quarantine on Thursday.