No designated crematorium for Covid casualties: Ludhiana DC

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday clarified that no particular crematorium had been designated specifically for the cremation of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana.

Sharma added that family members could cremate bodies of their loved ones at any cremation ground they deemed fit as per their own religious beliefs.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Sharma clarified that as per protocol, all precautionary measures had to be taken while cremating the bodies of Covid patients. He also clarified that there was no mandatory requirement to use either an LPG fuelled or an electric crematorium, and fuel wood can also be used.

Sharma further said no waiting list for cremation of bodies of Covid patients was issued by either the district administration or health department. As per law, no cremation ground can refuse to conduct a cremation.

Sharma assured that the situation was under control and people should not panic. He said for the welfare of residents and to ensure better coordination between district administration and private hospitals, a dedicated portal had been developed through which real-time status of vacant beds in each hospital was being monitored so that if a particular hospital did not have vacant beds, the patients could be shifted to another nearby hospital.

Sharma assured the residents that now, no hospital will be able to conceal information regarding the actual status of vacant beds. He said direct access of this portal was with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner and the additional deputy commission (development).