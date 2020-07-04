No differences with Maharashtra CM, says NCP minister

Dismissing reports of differences between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the party will support the latter as per the orders of party supremo Sharad Pawar.

“I do not know about any differences. All the colleagues in the cabinet are with the CM on the steps that he is taking to control the Covid -19 outbreak situation. There are always some differences in every house. As per the instructions of our leader Sharad Pawar, it is our responsibility to extend full support to CM,” Awhad said.

He made the statement at Navi Mumbai on Friday, while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the city. The minister also informed that two new testing labs will be set up in Navi Mumbai in a week’s time.

“Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde informed that the testing facilities in the city need to be ramped up. So I issued instructions to increase swab and antigen testing facilities, procurement of more medicines and increase in the number of ventilator and oxygen beds. I asked NMMC civic commissioner Annasaheb Misal to ensure that at least two testing labs in the city are functional in by next week. The doubling rate is reducing and hopefully the spread of the virus will reduce in the region,” he said.