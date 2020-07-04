Sections
Home / Cities / No differences with Maharashtra CM, says NCP minister

No differences with Maharashtra CM, says NCP minister

Dismissing reports of differences between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the party...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 01:35 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Dismissing reports of differences between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the party will support the latter as per the orders of party supremo Sharad Pawar.

“I do not know about any differences. All the colleagues in the cabinet are with the CM on the steps that he is taking to control the Covid -19 outbreak situation. There are always some differences in every house. As per the instructions of our leader Sharad Pawar, it is our responsibility to extend full support to CM,” Awhad said.

He made the statement at Navi Mumbai on Friday, while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the city. The minister also informed that two new testing labs will be set up in Navi Mumbai in a week’s time.

“Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde informed that the testing facilities in the city need to be ramped up. So I issued instructions to increase swab and antigen testing facilities, procurement of more medicines and increase in the number of ventilator and oxygen beds. I asked NMMC civic commissioner Annasaheb Misal to ensure that at least two testing labs in the city are functional in by next week. The doubling rate is reducing and hopefully the spread of the virus will reduce in the region,” he said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi riots charge sheet: Hindus incited on WhatsApp group to attack Muslims
Jul 04, 2020 01:52 IST
Ensure dignity of dead and alive is maintained while cremating Covid patients: Bombay HC
Jul 04, 2020 01:45 IST
Submit details of incidents similar to what happened at Sion hospital: Bombay HC to BJP legislator
Jul 04, 2020 01:43 IST
More people turning towards smaller cities with more green spaces: Survey
Jul 04, 2020 01:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.