No digging of roads in Delhi till monsoon ends

New Delhi: Alarmed by incidents of heavy water logging across Delhi after short spells of rain, the municipal corporations and the public works department have decided not to permit any road-digging work till the monsoon season is over.

Many agencies such as telecom companies, discoms and the Delhi Jal Board often have to dig up roads to lay or repair wires, sewer lines or water pipelines.

According to municipal officials, digging of roads was one of the main reasons behind water logging and road cave-ins during the rainy season. Only crucial work may be permitted in special circumstances, they said.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said digging work by different agencies on municipal and PWD roads to lay or repair sewer lines, water pipelines, telephone cables and electric wires often lead to water logging during the rains.

“Apart from clogged drains, road cutting was a major cause of water logging. Many a time, it is seen that the agency concerned, be it any discom or telecommunications company, does not properly repair the dug-up portion, which not only leads to accumulation of water but enhances the threat of road cave-in. As a precautionary measure, we have decided not to permit any road-cutting during monsoon. An order to this effect has been circulated,” he said.

The mayor said in special circumstances, only works that are of “utmost importance” would be allowed.

South Delhi Anamika Mithilesh also said only emergency work will be permitted, with a rider that the agency concerned will have to properly re-carpet the stretch so that it does not get inundated after rain.

The municipal corporations manage over 1,000 km roads less than 60 feet in width. The PWD manages more than 1,260 km arterial and other big roads wider than 60 feet.

Delhi has been experiencing heavy water logging even after moderate rain. In July, at least seven instances of road cave-ins were reported at different locations after just three days of heavy rain.

The PWD has issued a circular to avoid deep digging work and cover open trenches during monsoons.

“All deep work should be stopped and it should be ensured trenches are filled in and malba/surplus earth should be removed on a daily basis after completion of work. It should be ensured that trenches (where work is already in progress) are properly barricaded, diversion boards are fixed at appropriate locations and lighting arrangement during night hours are in place,” the PWD circular said.

PWD officials said there are instances of dug-up stretches kept lying open or unattended, posing a threat to commuters, especially during the rainy season.

The officials said the guidelines were issued to avoid instances of road cave-in, water logging and mishaps.