No expertise, funds to run Covid centre: Thane housing body

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:02 IST

By Megha Pol,

A day after the municipal corporation asked housing societies to set up isolation centres in their premises, the Thane District Cooperative Housing Federation said that it is not feasible.

The Thane civic commissioner has asked housing societies to set up Covid care centres in clubhouses and multipurpose halls to isolate asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms. The federation has written to the civic commissioner, saying that club house or halls do not have manpower and equipment for a Covid care centre. The federation said that while housing societies are willing to give space for the centre, they cannot operate it.

Sitaram Rane, president of the federation, said, “Housing societies are ready to give clubhouses for a Covid centre. But, they cannot operate it or meet the standard set by the TMC for the centres. The directives have asked societies to hire expert doctors and also pay them. Most societies cannot afford this. The directives also say societies should arrange for oxygen cylinders. If a patient becomes critical, who will be responsible?”

He said TMC also wants housing societies to ensure the waste generated at the centre be given to bio-waste treatment centres. Housing societies have no experience in handling bio-waste.



“It is unfair to give such a huge and costly responsibility to the residential societies,” said Rane.

Some housing societies are willing to implement the directives but with proper guidance.

Madhu Menon, member of Hiranandani Estates Residents Welfare Association (HERWA), said, “Residents will be safe and comfortable here than in a stadium or community centre. We have space in the club house and can turn it to a Covid care centre.”

Kasber Augustine, founder of Thane Citizen’s Forum, which includes many housing societies, said proper training and guidance should be given to the society members. “We do not have expertise for Covid centres. Residents need to be trained in handling such a centre instead of merely asking the directives to be followed,” said Augustine.

The Thane Municipal Corporation said proper guidelines will be issues to housing societies which approach them. A civic official requesting anonymity said, “The housing societies can approach us and we will help them set up the centre and also guide them. With Covid cases increasing, such centres need to be set up.”

