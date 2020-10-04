No extension in online registration date for admission to meritorious schools of Punjab

The Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab had decided not to extend the online registration deadline for admissions to 10 meritorious schools of the state.

The last date for online registration was September 30.

Earlier, the last date was extended nine times and the authorities were unable to conduct the common entrance test (CET) due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

So far, 23,000 students have registered online against 4,600 seats for Class 11 admissions in the 10 meritorious schools of the state.

The society has written to the higher authorities to allow them to conduct the CET this month.

After the Centre allowed the common entrance examination for admission to various colleges, the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab decided to conduct the exam this month.

Punjab meritorious schools’ assistant project director Inderpal Singh Malhotra said, “We have requested the higher authorities and after receiving a go-ahead, we will conduct the entrance examination. We had already extended the last date several times and now it will not be extended further.”

While uncertainty looms over the exam date, teachers said that students are worried about how to prepare for the exam that used to be held in the first week of May till last year.

Kamalpreet Singh, a government school teacher, said, “I have five students in my class who have shown interest in taking admission to meritorious schools but with delay in holding the entrance exam, all have decided to continue with their studies in our school only. Almost all subject teachers have covered 40% syllabus till now and are taking online classes and if the students join the meritorious schools, then how will the teachers complete the syllabus before final exams which are conducted in March every year.”