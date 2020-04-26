No food, social distancing or security: Thane resident docs

The resident doctors at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run Rajeev Gandhi Medical College (RGMC) have complained of not getting food on Sundays and public holidays, as the college canteen is closed. They also rued about the lack of security and social distancing at the premises.

The college has over 109 resident doctors, who are posted in both Covid and non-Covid hospitals in the city.

Dr. Atul Khadke, vice president of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said, “The doctors have to depend on one canteen in the premises, which is closed on Sundays. With outside eateries closed and unsafe during the lockdown, they have to suffer. Moreover, on regular days the canteen opens at 10 am, by then most doctors have left for work.”

He added that the association has written to the administration to arrange food for them. They also claimed that doctors’ safety is being sidelined.

A resident doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said “Some doctors in our college work at Covid, while others at non-Covid hospitals. However, both these doctors have to share the same room, thus, no social distancing or isolation norms are being followed. The administration must allot separate rooms for doctors to control the spread of the virus.”

He added that quarantine norms are also not being followed. “When any resident doctor comes in contact with a patient, he will be subjected to a swab test and once the test is negative, will be asked to join work in a day or two. The 14-day quarantine norm is not followed,” he said.

Rajendra Ahivar, additional municipal commissioner, TMC said the corporation will ensure that no inconvenience is faced by medical professionals.

“We have provided proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all doctors working in isolation wards and quarantine institutions. However, if they want us to separate the doctors working in Covid and non-Covid hospitals, that rearrangement can be done at the hostel,” he said.

Ahivar added that he was informed about the food problem on Sunday morning. “I came to know that the resident doctors are facing food problem on Sundays and public holidays. I have immediately asked the dean to make an alternate arrangement. We will ensure that the canteen either remains open on Sundays or food is provided in case the canteen is closed,” he said.