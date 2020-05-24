Sections
Home / Cities / No fresh case detected in Ludhiana, 4 discharged

No fresh case detected in Ludhiana, 4 discharged

So far, 179 positive cases have been detected in the district excluding 86 patients, who belong to other districts or states

Updated: May 24, 2020 01:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that no fresh case was detected in Ludhiana on Saturday and reports of 149 samples sent to Government Medical College, Patiala, for testing have come out negative. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

In good news for Ludhiana, no fresh case of Covid-19 was detected in the district on Saturday while four patients have been discharged.

So far, 179 positive cases have been detected in the district excluding 86 patients, who belong to other districts or states. The four patients, who were discharged on Saturday belong to Gurpal Nagar, Bhai Himmar Singh Nagar, Haibowal and Guru Angad Dev colony.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that no fresh case was detected in Ludhiana on Saturday and reports of 149 samples sent to Government Medical College, Patiala, for testing have come out negative. These samples include 65 contacts of positive cases and 20 health workers from various hospitals.

“Four patients have been discharged, taking the total count of active cases in Ludhiana to 37. As many as 135 patients have been discharged from different hospitals while seven deaths have been reported in the district,” said Dr Bagga.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ivanka Trump under fire for tweet on migrants
May 24, 2020 02:30 IST
Gang duping people with fake petrol pump dealerships busted in Mohali, five arrested
May 24, 2020 02:22 IST
Man held for assaulting cop patrolling in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony
May 24, 2020 02:19 IST
Days after cyclone hit state, Kolkata residents recount devastation, horror
May 24, 2020 02:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.