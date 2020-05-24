No fresh case detected in Ludhiana, 4 discharged

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that no fresh case was detected in Ludhiana on Saturday and reports of 149 samples sent to Government Medical College, Patiala, for testing have come out negative. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

In good news for Ludhiana, no fresh case of Covid-19 was detected in the district on Saturday while four patients have been discharged.

So far, 179 positive cases have been detected in the district excluding 86 patients, who belong to other districts or states. The four patients, who were discharged on Saturday belong to Gurpal Nagar, Bhai Himmar Singh Nagar, Haibowal and Guru Angad Dev colony.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that no fresh case was detected in Ludhiana on Saturday and reports of 149 samples sent to Government Medical College, Patiala, for testing have come out negative. These samples include 65 contacts of positive cases and 20 health workers from various hospitals.

“Four patients have been discharged, taking the total count of active cases in Ludhiana to 37. As many as 135 patients have been discharged from different hospitals while seven deaths have been reported in the district,” said Dr Bagga.