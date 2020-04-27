Sections
Home / Cities / No fresh case reported from Panchkula district in a week, 2 more discharged

No fresh case reported from Panchkula district in a week, 2 more discharged

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

No fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case has been reported from Panchkula district in the last seven days. The district count currently stands at 18.

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive.

Two Jamaat men, both residents of Banoi Khuda Baksh village in Pinjore, were discharged after their second test report came back negative on Monday, bring down active cases from eight to six. This comes day after seven family members of the positive Sector 15 woman were discharged.

Both men – 20 and 27, are among four jamaat men, whose first test results had come back negative, on Friday.



District Covid-19 nodal officer, Dr Rajiv Narwal said, “Out of the four jamaat men, two have recovered and been discharged from civil hospital. One has tested positive and the report of another is awaited.”

Till now, seven Jamaat attendees have tested positive in Panchkula.

“After the two were discharged, four jamaat men are currently admitted to the hospital. A 37-year-old attendee had been discharged on April 20,” an official said.

On April 9, three men – 20, 37 and 80, who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Sikar, Rajasthan, tested positive.

On April 16, an 18-year-old boy from Khuda Baksh village in Pinjore tested positive as well, followed by two more men from the same village, the next day.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said 1,442 samples have been taken so far, of which 18 tested positive and 1,312 negative. He said reports of at least 92 samples are awaited.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
Apr 28, 2020 01:02 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Ludhiana childline received 200 distress calls in first month of lockdown
Apr 28, 2020 02:17 IST
Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s uniform again, visits Nair Hospital to encourage medical staff
Apr 28, 2020 01:34 IST
Maharashtra cabinet to ask Governor to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray as MLC at the earliest
Apr 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Every day comes with a new challenge, says DCP enforcing lockdown at Asia’s largest slum
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.