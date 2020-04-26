Sections
Home / Cities / No fresh cases reported from Panchkula in six days, 7 family members of positive Sector 15 woman discharged

No fresh cases reported from Panchkula in six days, 7 family members of positive Sector 15 woman discharged

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

No fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case has been reported from Panchkula district in the last six days. The district count currently stands at 18.

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive.

Seven family members of the positive Sector 15 woman were discharged after the second test report came back negative on Sunday, bringing down active cases to eight.

District Covid-19 nodal officer, Dr Rajiv Narwal said, “We are glad that seven family members of the Sector 15 woman have recovered and been discharged from Maharishi Markandeshwar Hospital, Mullana in Ambala, where they were admitted after testing positive on April 16.”



Family members who tested positive are the woman’s 14-year-old daughter, two brothers,

sister-in-law and her son, her sister and her daughter.

The 44-year-old woman, who is currently admitted to a private hospital, tested positive on April 14, followed by her husband.

On Saturday, the district health department had taken second samples from seven family members of the woman, and four jamaat men, whose first test results came back negative on Friday.

The reports of the four men are awaited. They are among the six who are currently admitted to the civil hospital.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said samples of 1,417 people have so far been taken of which, of which 18 tested positive and 1,234 negative. He said reports of at least 144 samples are awaited.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Russian football wants to resume in late June
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.