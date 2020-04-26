No fresh cases reported from Panchkula in six days, 7 family members of positive Sector 15 woman discharged

No fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case has been reported from Panchkula district in the last six days. The district count currently stands at 18.

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive.

Seven family members of the positive Sector 15 woman were discharged after the second test report came back negative on Sunday, bringing down active cases to eight.

District Covid-19 nodal officer, Dr Rajiv Narwal said, “We are glad that seven family members of the Sector 15 woman have recovered and been discharged from Maharishi Markandeshwar Hospital, Mullana in Ambala, where they were admitted after testing positive on April 16.”

Family members who tested positive are the woman’s 14-year-old daughter, two brothers,

sister-in-law and her son, her sister and her daughter.

The 44-year-old woman, who is currently admitted to a private hospital, tested positive on April 14, followed by her husband.

On Saturday, the district health department had taken second samples from seven family members of the woman, and four jamaat men, whose first test results came back negative on Friday.

The reports of the four men are awaited. They are among the six who are currently admitted to the civil hospital.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said samples of 1,417 people have so far been taken of which, of which 18 tested positive and 1,234 negative. He said reports of at least 144 samples are awaited.