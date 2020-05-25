No fresh Covid-19 case in Mohali for 14 days

Besides not a single active Covid-19 case left, there has been no fresh infection reported in Mohali district for the past 14 days. The last case was reported on May 10 while the two remaining patients were discharged on May 21.

In the past two months, the district has recorded 105 Covid-19 cases, of which 102 people defeated the virus while three succumbed.

In the past two weeks, the health department has been taking around 100 samples from the entire district every day, but all have tested negative so far.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said: “We have to wait for 14 days after the last positive case to declare the district virus-free. Although there is no active case now, people should not assume the deadly disease has been fully contained and eradicated. If we adopt a careless attitude and do not take precautions, the disease can strike back.”