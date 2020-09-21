No helmet, no entry: Noida residents spread road safety awareness

Noida: A group of residents from sectors 74 to 79 (commonly known as 7X sectors) have come forward to spread road safety awareness among the two wheeler riders in the city. They have started an initiative -- ‘no helmet, no entry’ -- which is aimed at making people understand the importance of wearing a helmet.

“The idea originated from the district administration’s ‘no helmet, no fuel’ rule where riders are denied fuel at petrol pumps if they don’t wear helmets. Ours is a similar concept where we request riders coming to and going from residential areas to wear helmets for their own safety,” said Brajesh Sharma, a member of the 7X sectors welfare team that has started the initiative.

The group has already carried out the drive for four weeks in which they covered several high-rises in the 7X sectors. “We took help from various apartment owners associations as well to request both the residents and visitors alike to abide by these rules. People need to understand the fact that these rules are in place only for their safety,” said Rakesh Jha, another member of the team.

He said that the members had come up with the idea after several accidents were reported from the area.

“We will continue the initiative for at least another month. Most of the riders without helmets we encounter with have an excuse that they just came out for a couple of minutes. But mishaps can happen anywhere at anytime and that is what has to be understood. During the drive in sectors 74-75, we also involved police personnel from a PCR van parked there who helped us in requesting the public to follow the rules,” said Sharma.

The group on Sunday morning covered the market area in Sector 41 and will continue to cover other shopping complexes and residential areas in the city.

When asked about the initiative, Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, said, “Change comes from within. We always encourage civil society’s participation and efforts. Such efforts are appreciated and they help in bringing out necessary change. We can enforce law, but that will only help to a certain extent. Last month 20,000 challans were issued for not wearing helmets only.”