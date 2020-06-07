Sections
No hike in power tariff in Himachal this year

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulator Commission has decided not to increase power rates for 2020-21 in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 17:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Representative image)

In a major relief to consumers, the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulator Commission has decided not to increase power rates for 2020-21 in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The tariffs for various categories of consumers were released on Saturday without any hike. The tariffs will come into effect from June 1.

“The commission has considered it prudent not to hike the power rate because of problems faced by people due to the Covid-19 lockdown,” said executive director Pankaj Singh Kishtwaria.

The commission has determined the aggregate revenue requirement of the state electricity board for 2020-21 as ₹5,384.14 crore.



For lifeline consumers, who consume 0 to 60 units, the tariff will be only ₹1 with government subsidy of ₹2.30 per unit.

For others who consume 61 to 125 units, the tariff will be ₹1.55 per unit with subsidy of ₹2.40. For 126 to 300 units, consumers will be charged ₹2.95 per unit and subsidy of ₹1.90.

For 301 and above units, the tariff will be ₹4.40 with government subsidy of ₹1.05.

For prepaid consumers the per unit rate will be ₹2.95.

As a relief for new industries coming into production after June 1, the energy charges will be 10% lower than the approved charges for three years. For the existing industries, which have undergone expansion in 2018-19 or will undergo expansion in 2020-21, energy charges will also be 10% lower.

