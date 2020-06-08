Sections
Home / Cities / No home isolation of Covid-positive patients in Pune, says PMC chief

No home isolation of Covid-positive patients in Pune, says PMC chief

Contrary to directives from the state and central government, Pune will not allow Covid-19 positive patients to quarantine at home.Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief Shekhar Gaikwad, on Monday,...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:27 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Contrary to directives from the state and central government, Pune will not allow Covid-19 positive patients to quarantine at home.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief Shekhar Gaikwad, on Monday, said the civic body has enough facilities to house Covid-19 patients and therefore, positive patients will be admitted to these centres only.

“The PMC has a bed capacity of 10,000 in the city. Though the total number of Covid-19 positive patients has reached 8000, the actual number of active patients taking treatment is 2,484. Even the medical and paramedical staff is enough. Considering this, PMC expects Covid-19 positive patients to take treatment at these centres,” Gaikwad said.

A health department officer, speaking anonymously, said, “Of the Covid-19 positive patients, 90 per cent are from slum areas. It would not be possible to allow home isolation in slums. As far as Pune is concerned, there are enough beds and institutional isolation is better.”



The central and state government guidelines state, individuals who test positive for Covid-19, but with mild or no symptoms can be isolated at home if appropriate facilities are available.

As per these guidelines Covid-19 patients are to be admitted to hospitals in a three-tier treatment system, according to the symptoms.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

198 fresh Covid-19 infections take J&K tally to 4,285
Jun 08, 2020 21:34 IST
Lockdown’s supply kings now viewed as high-risk vendors; PMC says will act soon
Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST
70 Covid-19 positive cases in Bopodi taint Aundh-Baner’s green zone status
Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST
Private offices play it safe as 10% staff resume work
Jun 08, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.