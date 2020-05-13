Sections
Home / Cities / No joy rides for 500 pony owners as lockdown ceases tourist activity in Kufri

No joy rides for 500 pony owners as lockdown ceases tourist activity in Kufri

Currently, there are 1,029 horses registered at Kufri.

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:54 IST

By Rachna Verma, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

The Covid-driven lockdown has snatched the livelihood of around 500 pony/horse owners who used to earn from offering joy rides to tourists at Shimla’s famous attraction Kufri.

Currently, there are 1,029 horses registered at Kufri.

President of Kufri Ashva Palak Kalyan Samiti, Shekhar Sharma told Ht, “The business is completely dependent on tourists, so there is no income right now. Around 70% of these pony owners have no land or are migrants with no other source of income.”

He said the rising cost of feed and maintenance of the animals was an additional financial burden on them. “The cost of whole gram (chana) on which these ponies and horses survive is over ₹150/kg and the average cost to maintain a horse was no less than ₹600-700 a day. Also, we have to pay ₹100 every month for the sanitation and maintenance of the tourist spot,” he said.



A horse owner, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “All my savings have been exhausted, and I am unable to take care of the two horses I own. So I am going to sell one of them, but due to the pandemic, no one is ready to buy it either.”

Geeta Ram, who has been in the profession for 15 years now, said, “This is the peak season for us. For the past many years, I have been taking online booking as well. But this year, all the bookings got cancelled due to the lockdown. Small businesses like ours go unnoticed by the government.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
May 13, 2020 20:48 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST

latest news

Allocate resources, rationally and efficiently
May 13, 2020 21:29 IST
MHRD seeks ‘info’ from Allahabad University, varsity complies
May 13, 2020 21:24 IST
‘Proud to have produced shows from our history, culture’
May 13, 2020 21:23 IST
Financing the Covid-19 economic package
May 13, 2020 21:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.