No July salary for teachers until colleges upload their documents

The directorate of higher education has asked all government and state-aided colleges in Uttar Pradesh to upload the records of all teachers on the state portal for human resource management system failing which the salaries of the teachers for the month of July will not be released.

“The higher education directorate has directed us to get the colleges in our jurisdiction to furnish certificates stating that they have uploaded the certificates, documents of the teachers employed with them on the manav sampada web portal, and only then the salaries for July will be released,” Dr RK Gupta ,regional higher education officer(RHEO), Meerut and Saharanpur divisions, said on Thursday.

On the orders of the state higher education directorate district-level committees have also been set up to verify the appointment records of all teachers to detect any instances of fake appointments made with forged documents.

Dr Vandana Sharma, director, higher education, UP, said, “ The regional higher education officers are member secretaries of the committees. The committees have been directed to submit their report by July 31, and all colleges have been directed to cooperate with the respective committees.”

Documents of over 373 teachers in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, which come under the Meerut division, are to be reviewed under the directions. “In Gautam Budh Nagar, a total of 14 teachers work in aided colleges and 71 teachers in government colleges. In Ghaziabad, 279 teachers employed with government-aided colleges and nine teachers in government colleges,” the RHEO said. A total of 1,423 teachers work in state-aided colleges and 255 in government colleges in Meerut and Sahranpur divisions, he added.

A three-member committee, including an additional district magistrate (nominated by district magistrate) and a police officer of the rank of an additional superintendent of police (nominated by the police chief), will verify the documents.

Diwakar Singh, additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar and head of the committee said,“Two sub-committees have been formed for government and aided colleges.The sub-committees will check the teacher is same person whose name was in the merit list. Further, the identity will be cross-verified by the treasury department. Educational certificates of the teachers will be verified through universities concerned and board appointment letters will be verified through the department concerned . Handicap certificate, SC/ST, OBC certificates too will be verified.” The sub-committees in GB Nagar will start functioning from July 27, the RHEO said.

Archana Verma, principal, Ghaziabad Government college and nodal officer for verification of teachers records said,” So far, we have covered four government-aided colleges.”

Colleges said they will cooperate with the committee.

Dr RS Panwar, principal, Mihir Bhoj Post Graduate College said, “ We are checking the certificates and appointment letters of our teachers, and teachers of all government-aided colleges have been tols to be present before the committee on the dates they are called..”

Dr Divya Nath, principal, Kumari Mayawati Government Girls Post Graduate (PG) Degree College said, “We will cooperate with the committee.”