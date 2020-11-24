No need to pay for water meters: PMC to residents

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under its 24x7 water programme has undertaken major water pipeline repair works and installation of water meters. The civic body has clarified that under this programme, PMC will install automatic meter reading (AMR) devices to measure meter utilisation and also connect taps for which citizens would not be charged.

As per the letter issued by Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief engineer, hydraulic department, on November 2, residents would not be charged for meter connection for existing connections or for any new connections. It states: “Under the 24x7 water supply programme, the PMC will undertake construction of water tanks, laying water pipelines, changing existing old water pipelines and installation of meters, all of which would be undertaken and paid for by the PMC.”

The letters state that citizens do not have to pay for meter installation. The decision was taken after the civic body received multiple complaints about various agents charging a heavy amount from citizens for new connections and meter installation. “If anyone is found to be charging such an amount from citizens then they can file a complaint with the local ward office and necessary action would be taken by the civic body. Also, we expect cooperation from citizens for the installation of water meters,” a civic official said.