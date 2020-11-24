Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / No need to pay for water meters: PMC to residents

No need to pay for water meters: PMC to residents

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under its 24x7 water programme has undertaken major water pipeline repair works and installation of water meters. The civic body has...

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:50 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under its 24x7 water programme has undertaken major water pipeline repair works and installation of water meters. The civic body has clarified that under this programme, PMC will install automatic meter reading (AMR) devices to measure meter utilisation and also connect taps for which citizens would not be charged.

As per the letter issued by Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief engineer, hydraulic department, on November 2, residents would not be charged for meter connection for existing connections or for any new connections. It states: “Under the 24x7 water supply programme, the PMC will undertake construction of water tanks, laying water pipelines, changing existing old water pipelines and installation of meters, all of which would be undertaken and paid for by the PMC.”

The letters state that citizens do not have to pay for meter installation. The decision was taken after the civic body received multiple complaints about various agents charging a heavy amount from citizens for new connections and meter installation. “If anyone is found to be charging such an amount from citizens then they can file a complaint with the local ward office and necessary action would be taken by the civic body. Also, we expect cooperation from citizens for the installation of water meters,” a civic official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Sena, BJP join hands to pass proposal for acquiring land for garden
Nov 25, 2020 00:58 IST
BJP’s Chandigarh chief lodges complaint against fake Facebook account
Nov 25, 2020 00:58 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 50: Abhinav fights with Rubina after Kavita-Aly fight
Nov 25, 2020 00:54 IST
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.