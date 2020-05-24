No new case in Ludhiana for second consecutive day

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has appealed to all residents to stay indoors and observe all precautionary measures such wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing so as to flatten the curve. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

In more good news for Ludhiana residents, no fresh cases was reported from the district for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said that no new positive case has come to fore in the last 24 hours. He said that Ludhiana’s current tally of Covid cases is 179, excluding the 86 patients who are from other districts or states. At present, there are only 37 active cases in the district.

The DC said that as many as 135 patients have been discharged from district hospitals after treatment.

The district has so far seen seven Covid-19 deaths, apart from five from other districts or states who died here while undergoing treatment.

IN HOME QUARANTINE

The DC further said that till date as many as 6,184 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 2,343. On Sunday, 113 persons were sent into home quarantine.

TESTING

Stating that the district administration and health department promptly sends samples for testing as soon as any suspected case comes to the fore, DC Agrawal said that till date, a total of 5,904 samples have been taken, out of which reports of 5,651 has been received while 5,386 reports came out negative and 253 samples are pending. He said that on Sunday, samples of 162 suspected patients were sent for testing.

He appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government and help flatten the curve by staying indoors.