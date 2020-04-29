Sections
No new Covid-19 case in Himachal in last six days

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any new Covid-19 case for the last six days.

So far, the state has witnessed 40 positive cases, including one fatality, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 10 active cases in the state, while four have been shifted outside Himachal Pradesh for the treatment. The active cases include four from Una, two each from Chamba and Hamirpur, and one each from Kangra and Sirmaur, he added.

However, 25 patients who tested positive for the virus have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. Among them, two are home quarantined and 23 are kept under observation in the institutional quarantine facilities.



Meanwhile, Una has been the worst-hit district with 16 cases, followed by Solan with nine cases, Chamba with six, Kangra with five and Hamirpur and Sirmaur with two cases each.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said that till date, 5,775 people have been tested for the virus of which 5,573 tested negative and reports of 162 are awaited.

“Meanwhile, 11,144 people with travel history to the foreign countries or other Indian states have been put under surveillance. While, 5,192 are quarantined at home or at institutional facilities and 5,952 have completed the mandatory 28-day quarantine period. Remaining, have left the state,” he said.

