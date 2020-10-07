No one with political background will contest SGPC polls: Dhindsa

Sections
Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh President of the newly formed Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday asked his party cadres and leaders to start preparation for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) polls, expected to take place early next year.

Dhindsa was addressing workers after opening a party office in Mohali on Wednesday.

“This is a very laborious process and we have limited time. If we are successful in convincing voters, no one can stop us from victory in the polls,” he said.

“Now, the real Akali Dal will take over Sikhs’ prestigious institution,” Dhindsa said, adding that he will reach out to all Akali factions, Sikh organisations, Sant Samaj and all like-minded Sikh leaders to join hands for a common cause. He added that Sikhs with political background will not be made to contest the SGPC polls. “Sikhs with religious bent of mind will contest the polls,” he added.

Lashing out at the SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Dhindsa said he was called the messiah of farmers, but he failed the peasantry by “siding with the Centre” on the new farm laws, and took a U-turn under pressure.

Bir Devinder Singh, Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, Sewa Singh Sekhwan also spoke on the occasion.

