No order on fining people driving alone for not wearing masks: Delhi Police

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: While the Delhi Police have been fining people for not wearing masks even while driving alone in their cars, the health ministry on Thursday said it is not compulsory for a person to wear a mask if they are not accompanied by any other person.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said the guidelines released by the Union health ministry do not say anything about whether a person driving a car on their own has to wear a mask.

“As for exercising, you must have seen there has been an increased awareness about physical activities among people. You must have seen people cycling and jogging in groups of two or three,” Bhushan said.

He said, when such activities are taking place, people should wear masks and maintain social distancing to ensure they do not infect one another. “However, if you are cycling alone, then the guideline does not say anything about wearing a mask,” Bhushan added.



When asked, a senior Delhi Police officer said till date they are following guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), dated June 13, which say any person who is not wearing a face mask in a public place shall be liable for fine of ₹500.

“Because a car is considered a public place, we are issuing fines. Any officer of the rank of a sub-inspector or above can issue the fine. We are yet to receive any written order that states otherwise. As soon as we receive the new directives, we will start following them,” the police officer said.

On an average, the Delhi Police have been issuing fines against 1,200 to 1,500 people every day for riding a vehicle without face masks.

