No plans for complete lockdown in Kalyan-Dombivli: Civic chief

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:09 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, has clarified that there were no plans to implement complete lockdown for the moment.

For almost a week, messages of a complete lockdown in Kalyan-Dombivli have been doing the rounds on social media as cases in the twin cities were increasing exponentially.

This led to panic and confusion among the residents.

Suryavanshi said that messages circulating on social media about complete lockdown were not true.



He said: “As of now, we have no plans to implement a lockdown in KDMC. We have seen several shops not following the social distancing norms. There is a request from the civic body to not violate norms or else strict action will be taken.”

KDMC recorded 560 new positive Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 40,220, which is the highest in

entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Savita Das, 45, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan (W), said, “I’ve got a message on my social media account that there will be complete lockdown in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday and Sunday. This actually caused worry as my mother needs to be taken to hospital for her dialysis treatment. I kept asking my relatives if the message was true.”

On an average, the KDMC is recording 400-500 new Covid-19 cases daily, higher than any other municipal corporations in MMR.

The civic body claimed that the relaxations on lockdown and also the increased number of tests have led to the rise in cases.

